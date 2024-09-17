Congress targeting Munirathna due to political vendetta: BJP

Bengaluru: The BJP has alleged "vendetta politics" in the arrest of RR Nagar MLA Munirathna since he had been arrested even before receiving the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report.
Addressing reporters here on Monday, BJP leader and former MLA P Rajeev drew parallels between the death of PSI Parashuram in Yadgir and the Munirathna case. Rajeev accused the Congress of not arresting its MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur, even though he had been named in the FIR and there had been eyewitness against him.
“Who is the eyewitness in Munirathna case? The Indian Evidence Act says audio is not admissible in court. Action should have been initiated after receipt of FSL report," he said.
Rajeev said FSL report in Parashuram's case had claimed the PSI died due to a cardiac arrest, but sought to know the reason for the cardiac arrest.
“The MLA and his son are responsible for pressuring him. They are accused of culpable homicide and there must be a proper probe,” he said. Rajeev clarified that the party would not support anyone found guilty.
Published 17 September 2024, 03:27 IST