Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Congress agreed ‘in principle’ for 1% quota: Nomadic Scheduled Caste leaders

The delegation wasn’t able to meet Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who was in Shimla, and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who isn’t well.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 20:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 20:50 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaKarnataka Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us