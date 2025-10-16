<p>Representatives of nomadic Scheduled Caste (SC) communities from the state, who have camped in Delhi for nearly 15 days seeking a separate 1% reservation, decided on Wednesday to return home after the Congress agreed “in-principle” to provide 1% reservation for 59 most backward SC communities.</p>.<p>The delegation wasn’t able to meet Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who was in Shimla, and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who isn’t well.</p>.Nomadic SCs meet Siddaramaiah, to continue protest for 1% quota.<p>They held “fruitful” discussions with veteran Congressman and MLC B K Hariprasad in Delhi and placed three demands — 1% reservation to 59 communities categorised as ‘most backward’ by the H N Nagamohan Das Commission, separate corporation for 49 nomadic and semi-nomadic communities that doesn’t include Korma and Korcha communities and a comprehensive package for them.</p>.<p>Hariprasad assured the delegation to arrange a meeting immediately after Deepavali with CM Siddaramaiah, Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa and others, where AICC general secretary (Karnataka incharge) Randeep Singh Surjewala, Hariprasad and K Raju, AICC’s national coordinator for SC/ST, OBC and minorities department, will be present.</p>.<p>Congress leaders reportedly promised the nomadic community leaders that a meeting with Rahul Gandhi could be arranged if that with the CM doesn’t bear fruit.</p>.<p>A press note by Karnataka Federation of Untouchable Nomadic Communities said Hariprasad, on Wednesday, had arranged a conference call with Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, Surjewala and Dr Mahadevappa.</p>.<p>It said Mahadevappa promised to address their problems and requested them to return to the state. </p>.<p>Though the federation decided to come back, they warned that they would travel to Delhi again if their demands weren’t met.</p>.<p>Hariprasad told DH, “They placed three demands. I spoke to all leaders concerned. I spoke to Mahadevappa, we have decided to have a meeting with the chief minister and then take a call”.</p>.<p><strong>‘Hike in overall quota’</strong></p>.<p>He said the government might provide a separate 1% reservation to the nomadic communities by recommending to the union government to hike the overall reservation for SCs in Karnataka from 17% to 18%. </p>