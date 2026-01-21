Congress, BJP brace for a stormy session over repeal of MGNREGA

<p>Bengaluru: The ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP are bracing for a contentious joint session of the state legislature beginning January 22 and scheduled to continue till January 31.</p>.<p>Confrontations are expected between the two parties over the proposed repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and its replacement with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission–Gramin (VB-GRAM-G), besides a range of governance-related issues.</p>.<p>While Congress is preparing to pass a resolution opposing the repeal of the UPA-era MGNREGA, the BJP plans to counter what it calls a “misinformation campaign” against the new VB-GRAM-G law.</p>.BJP alleges graft, diversion of central funds under MGNREGA.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said, “The joint address by the governor will be followed by a discussion on MGNREGA and passing of the resolution in its favour.”</p>.<p>Last week, the cabinet passed a resolution against the repeal and replacement of MGNREGA. The session coincides with the ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’, a nationwide agitation against the VB-GRAM-G Act.</p>.<p>BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said the Congress is spreading a false narrative.</p>.<p>“We have got a chance to expose the false narrative of the Congress about the new law on the floor of the House. During NDA’s tenure, more than Rs 7 lakh crore was spent on MGNREGA. The new law will help stop pilferage of funds and enhance the number of work days from 100 to 125,” he said.</p>.<p>Union Steel Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, during a joint press meet, assured that the Centre had only “revamped” MGNREGA to strengthen rural livelihoods and improve infrastructure.</p>.<p>The BJP is expected to escalate attacks on the Congress government over the alleged excise (licence) bribery scam, Kogilu Layout evictions, the growing drug menace, the Ballari violence, and concerns over the safety of the government officials.</p>.<p>Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka alleged a Rs 2,500-crore liquor bribery scam and demanded the resignation of Excise Minister R B Timmapur after the Lokayukta police arrested three excise officials.</p>.<p>The BJP has accused the government of “double standards” over the Kogilu Layout evictions, demanded Home Minister G Parameshwara’s resignation after drug racket busts by Maharashtra police in Bengaluru and the recent Ballari violence that claimed the life of a Congress worker.</p>.<p>The Opposition also flagged Congress leader Rajeev Gowda’s alleged misconduct with the Shidlaghatta municipal commissioner as evidence of deteriorating administrative safety.</p>.<p>The joint session is expected to be a challenging one for the ruling Congress, which is putting up a united face amid a power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.</p>