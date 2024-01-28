Congress expects to win between 15-20 seats in Karnataka in Lok Sabha polls: CM Siddaramaiah

Noting that when he was chief minister earlier, the Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, popularly known as the 'caste census', was not ready, Siddaramaiah, in response to a question, said, then the coalition government that came to power with H D Kumaraswamy as the chief minister did not accept the report. Also, the BJP that came to power thereafter too did not accept it.

"Now if the report is submitted, we will take it."

To a question seeking that the report should at least be allowed to come into the public domain for discussion, he said, "the report is yet to be submitted, no one knows as to what's in it. Once it is given, let's see, let's discuss it."

The then Siddaramaiah-led Congress government (2013-2018) in 2015 commissioned the Social-Economic and Educational survey, at an estimated cost of Rs 170 crore in the state, the findings of which have not been made public yet.