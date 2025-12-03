<p>New Delhi: The principal Opposition Congress received over Rs 517 crore as contributions in the financial year 2024-25, including Rs 313 crore from various electoral trusts.</p>.<p>According to its contribution report for 2024-25, put in the public domain by the Election Commission, corporate houses such as ITC Limited, Hindustan Zinc Limited, and Century Plywoods (India) Limited were among the contributors.</p>.<p>Former Union minister and senior party leader P Chidambram gave Rs 3 crore to the Congress.</p>.Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP wins 7 wards, AAP 3, Congress opens account.<p>The electoral trusts that contributed to the party's funds included New Democratic Electoral Trust and Progressive Electoral Trust.</p>.<p>Separately, the ruling BJP received Rs 959 crore from electoral trusts in 2024-25.</p>.<p>According to reports filed by various electoral trusts for 2024-25 with the poll authority, Trinamool Congress, a state-recognised party that rules West Bengal, received Rs 184.5 crore in 2024-25. This includes Rs 153.5 crore from electoral trusts.</p>