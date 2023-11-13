Congress govt a coalition of factions, says Murugesh Nirani

BJP leader Murugesh Nirani has said that there is no Congress government in the state and instead it is a government of the factions of Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakukmar, Priyank Kharge and G Parameshwara.
Nirani told reporters here on Sunday that the Congress came to power by promising free schemes. “We expect that it completes five years. We are not into any Operation Kamala.” However, Nirani said there was the possibility of the government fallingon its own.
He said there was rampant corruption and development works had taken a backseat. He said all cooperation will be extended to newly appointed state BJP president Vijayendra.