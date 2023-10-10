Congress slams HDK over ‘DKS may go back to jail’ remark

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy’s sensational claims that Karnataka will face polls in 2024 and that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar might “go back to Tihar jail” prompted strong reactions from Congress.
Kumaraswamy said this on Sunday while addressing party workers. “Nobody can stop elections to the Assembly being held in 2024. We will win Kanakapura (Shivakumar’s constituency). No one knows if can even be the candidate for the next election?” he said. “He has already visited (Tihar jail) once. What can one do if he goes there permanently?”
Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, “Kumaraswamy has revealed his plans. He has revealed what he’s capable of doing. He has recalled how, as CM, he had filed cases against my sister, brother and wife.”
Shivakumar’s brother and Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh said that Kumaraswamy had lost his mental balanc . “His dream will never come true. Maybe he has made a request with (union home minister) Amit Shah (about Shivakumar),” he said.
Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy slammed Kumaraswamy for predicting the fall of a democratically elected government. Congress MLA K M Shivalinge Gowda said that Kumaraswamy was afraid of becoming politically obsolete.