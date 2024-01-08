Congress workers are real Ram bhakts: Madhu Bangarappa

Gonikoppa (Kodagu): "We are the real devotees of Lord Rama and Goddess Beeramma. Those who claim to be the custodians of Hindutva, are fake Hindus and selfish people. Those who believe in humanity and respect other religions are the real Hindus. BJP leaders should learn this," said Education Minister S Madhu Bangarappa.

Speaking to reporters at Ponnampet in Kodagu on Monday, he said that during the last Assembly elections, Congress came to power with the blessings of Lord Rama while BJP was cursed by him.

He further said, "BJP leaders remember Rama only when the elections are nearing. Even if we do not go to Ayodhya and pay our obeisance from where we are, the Lord will listen to us. If BJP leaders go to Ayodhya with greed, they will be cursed."

Bangarappa said that India is a land of harmony and religious tolerance.

To a query, he asked how did the government implement 'Yuva Nidhi' if the economy of Karnataka was really bad as claimed by BJP.

All the MPs have won in the name of Narendra Modi and therefore, do not speak in front him. They have lost their voices when it comes to the state's issues.

Meanwhile, he said that it has been planned to provide Ragi malt to the students of government and aided schools from next month.

"Also, 500 schools will be upgraded as KPS next year. Each MLA will be given charge of five KPS. 3,000 KPS will be opened in the next three years", the minister said.

To another query regarding Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar's statement on Belagavi being part of Maharashtra before independence and being added to Karnataka after unification of the state, Bangarappa said that no compromise will be made on the issues related to Karnataka's land and its resources.

He added that one should speak carefully. All elected members should be cautious while speaking. If people of Maharashtra have the tendency of raking up issues unnecessarily, it cannot be helped.