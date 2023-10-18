Corruption, cheating is in veins of Congress: Sadananada Gowda

Staging a protest against corruption and maladministration in the state, the BJP on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.
Participating in the protest at Freedom Park here, former chief minister D V Sadanada Gowda charged that corruption, cheating and looting were in the veins of Congress.
“People have a right to know the ‘unknown hands’ behind such a large sum of money being seized from lesser known people in the state. Therefore, the state BJP has been demanding CBI inquiry into these seizures,” he added.
He further alleged that the Congress government was trying to hush up the case but the BJP would continue to expose the maladministration of this government.
While demanding a CBI probe, former deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that incumbent government in the state was a shameless government which came to power by announcing ‘fake guarantees’. But the government is looting state resources, he added.