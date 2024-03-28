Couple end life by suicide at Kodagu's Somwarpet

Somwarpet: A couple allegedly ended their lives by suicide at a lodge in Somwarpet on Wednesday.
According to the police, the deceased are Medapurapu Raju (55) and Medapurapu Swathi (54) , hailing from Telangana.
At the outset they look like couple and it is yet to be ascertained. They have been frequently visiting the lodge since January 4 and were staying for couple of days. A large quantities of medicines were found in the room. It is suspected that the duo were taking medicines for some disease. They ended their lives by hanging from same rope. The police are on search for their relatives. Investigation is in progress.
