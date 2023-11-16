Court hands over PSI recruitment scam accused R D Patil to CID custody

Kalaburagi: The KEA examination malpractice kingpin R D Patil has been remanded in CID custody for nine days on Wednesday. He was produced before the JMFC court here amidst tight police security. The investigating agency had sought custody of the main accused for 10 days.
Several candidates were arrested while using Bluetooth devices in the KEA exams held on October 28.
A CID official said that the information about the exam malpractice cases lodged in eight police stations across the state will be obtained. They also said that all those arrested will be interrogated by taking them into the custody.
The CID police have been investigating the PSI recruitment scam since April 8 last year. R D Patil is main accused in the scam.
‘Patil bought 24 mobile phones’
Meanwhile, the suspects, who are alleged to have used Bluetooth device during exam, revealed to police that the prime accused R D Patil had given 24 mobile phones and Bluetooth devices to Siddarama, one of the accused, who distributed them to as many candidates. He had created a WhatsApp group for the same.
The police have launched a manhunt to nab R D Patil’s close aide Sagar Hanchinal. Hanchinal is absconding since October 29.
As many as 16 candidates writing KEA exams using Bluetooth device were arrested from five centres in Yadgir.