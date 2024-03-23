Court rejects suit filed by CM Ibrahim against JD(S)

Bengaluru: A city court has rejected the suit filed by politician C M Ibrahim against the JD(S) against its decision to suspend and expel him from the party.
The court allowed the interlocutory application filed by the JD(S) and its leader H D Deve Gowda and dismissed the suit.
"Consequently, the plaint presented by the plaintiff in the present form is hereby rejected for want of cause of action and also as barred under law," the court said. Ibrahim had filed this suit after he was suspended and expelled from the JD(S) party.
Earlier, in January 2024, a city civil court had restrained CM Ibrahim and others from using the name, logo, symbol, letterhead, etc, of the JD(S), in a suit filed by the party. It was the claim of the party that Ibrahim was involved in anti-party activities. He also held parallel meetings on October 16, 2023 and opposed the JD(S)'s alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The party, in the national executive meeting held on December 9, 2023, had expelled both Ibrahim and C K Nanu, national vice-president, from the party.
(Published 22 March 2024, 23:24 IST)