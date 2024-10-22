Cracks in BJP-JD(S) alliance? Can't bend more than this, fumes H D Kumaraswamy

<p>Bengaluru: An irate Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a> of the JD(S) on Tuesday lashed out at the way his party's alliance partner BJP is functioning and said he cannot "bend" any more on the Channapatna bypoll ticket complication. </p><p>Kumaraswamy's outburst while addressing his party workers made it clear that cracks have developed in the BJP-JD(S) alliance, which did well in the Lok Sabha polls to stunt the Congress in Karnataka. </p><p>BJP's CP Yogeshwar, after quitting as MLC, has declared that he would contest the November 13 bypoll at Channapatna, the seat Kumaraswamy vacated and one that he wants the JD(S) to retain.</p>.Nadda asks Kumaraswamy to field Yogeshwara from Channapatna seat on JD(S) ticket.<p>"It's been four months since I became a (union) minister. Why should I be in this position at the cost of my health? I've kept our relationship with the NDA alive because PM Modi respects H D Deve Gowda like no other leader in the country," Kumaraswamy said. </p><p>Kumaraswamy said he got a call from BJP national president J P Nadda four days back. "Nadda said he'd ask Yogeshwar to contest as JD(S) candidate. I agreed, because I'm concerned more about our relationship. I want the NDA to win," he said. "We've already bent to the ground. We can't bend any more. Should I cut ties with the PM Modi and Amit Shah just because of this?" he said.</p><p>Kumaraswamy had to cut short his address due to repeated interruptions from party workers who demanded that he announce his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy as the Channapatna bypoll candidate. Kumaraswamy assured them that he would take a decision without hurting their sentiments.</p>.Siddaramaiah government violated poll code: Karnataka BJP complains to CEC.<p>Speaking to reporters later, Kumaraswamy said there is confusion in the BJP. "While Nadda offered that Yogeshwar can contest on the JD(S) ticket, to which I agreed, I got a call from Union Minister Pralhad Joshi asking me to give up the seat to the BJP," he said. </p><p>Yogeshwar, a 5-time Channapatna MLA, is not comfortable fighting the bypoll on the JD(S) ticket. JD(S) workers, too, are mounting pressure on Kumaraswamy that the seat should not be conceded to Yogeshwar given their two-decades-old rivalry. Workers have warned Kumaraswamy that they will not work for Yogeshwar if he becomes the JD(S) candidate. </p><p>It is said that the BJP has tried convincing Kumaraswamy that Yogeshwar is the only NDA candidate who stands a chance to win. "We are confident that Kumaraswamy will respect the winning candidate and Yogeshwar will contest from BJP as NDA candidate," a senior BJP leader said. </p><p>Meanwhile, sources said that the JD(S) leadership may agree to let Yogeshwar contest the bypoll on the BJP's ticket on the condition that the seat should be vacated for the regional party in the 2028 Assembly election. </p>