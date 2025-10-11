<p>If you’re a coffee aficionado and need to get your dose of caffeine every day but are a vegan, we’ve got some delectable dairy-free coffee recipes for you. Flavourful and easy to make, these delicious recipes are sure to give you a kick with their caffeine quotient.</p>.<p>Iced Vegan Mocha Latte You need: l One cup of plant milk (almond oat or soy) l One shot of espresso or half a cup of strong brewed coffee l One tablespoon of cocoa powder l One tablespoon of maple or date syrup l Ice Mix it right: Start off by mixing the cocoa powder and maple or date syrup with coffee until smooth. Add the plant milk and stir well. Pour over ice and relish it. </p>.<p>Coconut Milk Cold Brew This recipe is perfect for times when you want to enjoy something chilled on a hot day. You need: l Half a cup of cold brew concentrate l Half a cup of coconut milk (full-fat for richness) l One teaspoon of vanilla extract l Sweetener l Ice Mix it right: Mix all the ingredients in a glass add ice and stir well. Your coconut milk cold brew is ready to indulge in.</p>.<p>Spiced Vegan Coffee (hot or iced) This flavourful coffee a mix of warm spices and caffeine is bound to entice your tastebuds. You need: l One cup of brewed coffee l Half a cup of almond milk l Quarter teaspoon of cinnamon l A pinch of nutmeg and cardamom l One tablespoon of maple syrup Mix it right: If you want a hot cuppa you can heat everything together. If you’re looking for a chilled drink shake it in a jar with ice and relish it.</p>.<p>Vegan Vanilla Iced Latte: This delectable and chilled drink is easy to prepare and refreshing too. You need: l One shot of espresso or half a cup of strong brewed coffee l Three-fourths cup of oat milk 1 tsp l One teaspoon of vanilla extract l 1-2 teaspoons of maple syrup l Ice Prepare the drink by mixing all ingredients. Pour over ice and stir. Enjoy it.</p>.<p>Vegan Dalgona Coffee: Do you remember the time everyone went gaga over this coffee during the Covid-19 lockdown? Dalgona Coffee which originated in Korea went viral a few years ago. Dalgona Coffee is a combination of equal parts of instant coffee sugar and hot water. You need: l Two tablespoons of instant coffee l Two tablespoons of sugar or coconut sugar l Two tablespoons of hot water l One cup of chilled plant milk (soy or oat works well) l Ice Mix it right: Start off by whipping instant coffee sugar and water until fluffy. Pour milk over ice and top with the whipped coffee and enjoy.</p>