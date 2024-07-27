D K Shivakumar jumps to Siddaramaiah’s defence, lashes out at opposition parties

Breaking his silence on the allegations levelled against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on Friday stoutly defended the former, adding that the Congress would give a befitting reply to the opposition parties.
Joining the CM towards the end of an interaction with the press, Shivakumar called on the journalists to shoot any question relating to the MUDA scam. “What do you want to know about the issue? Ask me, I have it on my fingertips,” said the Deputy CM.
Sending a strong message to the opposition, Shivakumar said, “We will give a proper reply to the leaders of the BJP and JD(S), trying to tarnish the image of the CM, and the government. I have gathered information on the sites that the leaders in the opposition have received.”
The Deputy CM said that he would soon publish details of scams involving leaders of the BJP and JD(S). “The Congress will not organise a ‘march’ to counter the ‘foot march’ announced by the BJP and JD(S). Instead, we will respond by releasing details of the scams they are involved in. Our ‘foot march’ is only for the state and country,” Shivakumar added.
Challenging the opposition leaders to a public debate on the various charges that they have been levelling against the CM, and the government, Shivakumar added, “I am ready for a debate, anytime, any place. Let me know - Kumaraswamy, Yediyurappa or Basavaraj Bommai, who is ready?”
Elections have been announced to the various positions of officebearers in the Youth Congress, with submission of nominations starting from August 2. The last day to withdraw nominations is August 9.
“The dates for the elections will be announced later. The Youth Congress is also conducting membership drives between August 16 to September 16. Those below 35 years old can become members,” said D K Shivakumar, the KPCC president.
Published 27 July 2024, 02:45 IST