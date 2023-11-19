DA case: Karnataka HC rejects Zameer's plea

However, Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that in the case on hand, a crime had already been registered against the promoter of IMA, in connection with which the ED had searched the premises and office of Zameer. “It is then a report is sent under Section 66 (2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Thus, the registration of crime preceded the information by the ED. Merely because information is furnished and a source report is drawn on that basis it would not vitiate the proceedings initiated against the petitioner as they are all backed by the statute,” the court said.