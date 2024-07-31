Dakshina Kannada's DC visits flood affected Bantwal to take stock of situation

Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P on Wednesday visited the flood affected areas in Bantwal and interacted with the people who have been affected by the rains.
He said due to relentless rainfall, Nethravathi river's water level increased and the low-lying areas in the taluk were inundated.
“I have directed officials to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 each for those who were affected by the floods.
"Now, that the water-level have receded. The families have started cleaning up their houses. We faced a similar situation five years ago,” he said.
The CMC officials have also been asked to take up cleanliness in the area and spray disinfectant solutions to ensure that diseases do not spread.
“In some areas, even the storm water drains overflowed. I have directed officials to solve the issue,” he said.
The DC also visited the relief centre opened at SVS Kannada Medium School in Bantwal and interacted with the people. He also collected information of Tahsildar Archana Bhat on the facilities provided at the centre.
Assistant Commissioner Harshavardhan P J, TMC chief officer Leena Britto, and others were present there as well.
