Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Darshan case: Renukaswamy's wife delivers baby boy

"My son has born again with the delivery of baby boy. We would remain grateful to the doctor who provided free service to my daughter-in-law," Renukaswamy's father said.
Nrupathunga S K
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 05:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 05:35 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaDarshan

Follow us on :

Follow Us