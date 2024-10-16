Darshan case: Renukaswamy's wife delivers baby boy

<p>Chitradurga: Sahana, wife of Renukaswamy, who was allegedly murdered by actor Darshan and associates in Bengaluru, delivered a baby boy at a private hospital in the city on Wednesday. </p><p>She was pregnant for five months when her husband was killed. </p>.Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's bail pleas rejected. <p>Speaking on the occasion, Kashinath Shivanagoudar, father of Renukaswamy, said that he and the members of his family, including Sahana, were in deep pain after losing Renukaswamy. </p><p>"My son has born again with the delivery of baby boy. We would remain grateful to the doctor who provided free service to my daughter-in-law," he said.</p>