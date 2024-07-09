Darshan wants home food, bed and books, moves High Court

The petitioner has sought directions to provide him certain clothing, cutlery and bedding and also to receive books in judicial custody.

The petitioner has stated that he has lost several kilograms of body weight as he is unable to eat and digest the food provided at the prison. The actor said that he is suffering from diarrhoea and that the doctors in the prison have diagnosed it to be food poisoning.

He has claimed to have requested orally the prison authorities to allow him privately sourced food from home. The prison authorities have refused to allow his family members to provide him home cooked food at the prison, citing absence of any such court order, the petition said.

According to the petitioner, section 30 of Karnataka Prisons Act allows undertrial prisoners to maintain themselves or to purchase/receive proper food, clothing, bedding subject to examination and to such rules as may be approved by IGP (Prisons).

Darshan was arrested in the murder case on June 11, 2024 and remanded to judicial custody on June 22. The petition said that Darshan’s advocates are in the process of collecting certain documents which are necessary for filing the application seeking regular bail.

As it would take some time to collect these materials, the petitioner claimed that no prejudice or hardship will be caused to the respondent/police if he gets home cooked food in the prison.