Davangere cylinder blast: Of 5 injured, 4 sustain 70% burn injuries

Davangere: Five persons sustained burn injuries in a LPG gas cylinder blast incident at SOG colony in Ramanagar in the city on Tuesday and the condition of four is said to be critical.

Malleshappa (60), Lalitamma (50), Soubhagya (36), Parvatamma (45) and Praveen (35) are the injured persons. Malleshappa, Lalitamma, Soubhagya and Parvatamma sustained 70% burn injuries and they are undergoing treatment at SS hi tech hospital.

Malleshappa and Lalitamma were a couple who had made tea in the evening when they noticed the gas leakage. They called their neighbours to check it. When Praveen and others came inside the kitchen and switched on the light, the gas cylinder exploded and damaged the utensils. They were taken to district general hospital. Later they were shifted to SS hospital.