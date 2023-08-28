Decision on school merger after talks with CM: Karnataka Minister

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said that some of the MLAs had suggested merger of schools where student strength was low with other schools in the state. A final decision will be taken after discussing the issue with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he added.
Speaking at a press conference in the city on Sunday, Madhu said, “Guest teachers will be recruited to schools where there is a shortage of teachers. However, in schools where student strength is low, teachers have no work.”
He said there were suggestions to merge schools with poor student strength with those that have access to transportation facility. An action will be taken after discussing the matter with officers, he added.
Preparations are on to implement State Education Policy. The work is progressing under the guidance of chief minister. The education department will face shortage of funds due to scrapping of NEP, he said and added that he would meet union education minister in this regard and request for additional funds.
Madhu said that with the implementation of State Education Policy, preference would be given for training the teachers in this regard.
A project will be evolved for the comprehensive utilization of DIET (District Institute of Education and Training) resource persons. Preference will be given to strengthening government schools, he said and added that it was not the job of education department to impose any kind of ideology.
Madhu said he was touring every district and was getting reports on requirement of basic facilities by government schools. Additional funds will be allocated based on this, he added.