Delay in ESZ tag for Shettihalli sanctuary: Green Tribunal sets 6-month deadline

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has told the state government to resolve within six months the issues that have led to the delay in the notification of eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) status for the Shettihalli wildlife sanctuary in Shivamogga.
The principal bench of the NGT took up a suo motu case based on the DH report titled ‘Boundary Bungle: 50 years on, Karnataka’s Shettihalli Sanctuary has no ESZ cover” published on October 23.
The draft notification for the sanctuary was issued in 1974 and the final notification came in 1977. However, confusion over the boundaries of the sanctuary has led to delay in the identification of the ESZ, which helps in protecting the core area from human interference.
The delay has led to an increase in the change of land use with the area under encroachment increasing from 616.18 hectares to 2,000 hectares. Experts and activists have said encroachment was fuelled by the government’s failure to rehabilitate the people displaced by Linganamakki reservoir.
The bench, led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava and comprising expert-member A Senthil Vel, expressed concern over the increase in non-forest activities and directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) of the state to take up the matter.
“Duly consider the grievance which has been raised in the news item and take appropriate remedial action in accordance with law as expeditiously as possible, preferably within a period of six months from the date of the receipt of a copy of this order,” the order said.