Demand for Tumkur ticket to ‘local’ Madhuswamy gets shriller

The BJP is riddled with protests over tickets to ‘outsiders’. After the go back Shobha campaign in Udupi-Chikmagalur constituency, the party now faces a tricky situation in Tumkur segment, where former minister V Somanna is likely to get a ticket.
Hundreds of party workers from Tiptur, Chikkanayakanahalli, Turuvekere and Gubbi taluks on Sunday staged a protest at KB Cross, demanding Tumkur ticket for former minister J C Madhuswamy.
Madhuswamy’s contribution to the district is immense. He played a vital role in bringing several irrigation projects to the district. He knows the region inside out. Hence, the party should field Madhuswamy from Tumkur, the agitating BJP protesters said.
Raising ‘Go back Somanna’ slogans, they said no outsider has won the Lok Sabha election from Tumkur. They staged a roadblock on busy NH 206 at KB Cross for a while. A youth, said to be a supporter of Madhuswamy, tried to set himself on fire by dousing himself in petrol. The police and other protesters foiled his attempt.
“Somanna is being misled by incumbent MP G S Basavaraju. It is better if he (Somanna) doesn’t contest from Tumkur against the party workers’ wish. Madhuswamy is honest and capable and will represent the district efficiently,” BJP leaders R Keshavamurthy, Prasanna Kumar, Uma Mahesh, B K Chandrashekar and others said.
Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Sogadu Shivanna’s supporters held a meeting in Tumakuru and sought the party ticket for him.
(Published 11 March 2024, 00:10 IST)