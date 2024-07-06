Dengue control: Health dept to fine owners Rs 500 for not keeping property clean  

Bengaluru: The Health Department has proposed a fine of Rs 500 against property owners who fail to keep their premises clean.
The decision was made during a recent meeting chaired by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, which focused on controlling the spread of dengue in the state, particularly in Bengaluru.
Under the existing rules for preventing and controlling mosquito breeding and eradicating malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases, municipal corporations, including the BBMP, can issue a maximum penalty of Rs 50 to property owners who create environments conducive to mosquito breeding.
During the meeting, Rao deemed the current fine too low, prompting an immediate decision to increase the penalty. The department is expected to issue the order soon.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath confirmed the proposal to increase the fine. He stated that several teams have been formed to visit approximately 14 lakh houses in the city to raise awareness about dengue.
