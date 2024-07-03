Deve Gowda's daughter Anasuya to contest Channapatna bypoll?

Bengaluru: JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda's daughter Anasuya Manjunath is being considered as the regional party's candidate for the impending bypoll at Channapatna, a segment poised for a nip and tuck race with the ruling Congress too plotting to win.

Anasuya, a postgraduate, is the wife of cardiologist Dr C N Manjunath, the Bangalore Rural MP. If Anasuya gets the ticket, she will be the 10th member from the former prime minister's family to enter electoral politics.

JD(S) is slated to discuss Anasuya's candidature in a meeting scheduled on Saturday. Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) state president, and other senior leaders will attend this meet.

Kumaraswamy was Channapatna MLA until his election as the Mandya MP, necessitating a bypoll.