<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that he has directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit the final report in the Dharmasthala alleged mass burials case. </p><p>“SIT had said that they would submit the final investigation report in October. They may file it by October 31. There may be a delay of a day or two,” Parameshwara told reporters at his Bengaluru residence. </p><p>“They (SIT) had said that they would give the report after forensically analysing the recovered skeletal remains along with chemical analysis reports,” he added. </p>.Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT chief reviews progress of probe.<p>The state government in July 2025 formed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Director General of Police (DGP) Pronab Mohanty after a witness, later identified as Chinnayya, had alleged that between 1995 and 2014, he was forced to bury several bodies, mainly of young women, some even minors, who appeared to have been sexually assaulted and murdered, at the popular pilgrimage town located on the banks of the Nethravathi River in Dakshina Kannada. </p><p>The SIT later arrested him on charges of perjury.</p>