Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Dharmasthala case: Modi govt is with you, BJP's Pralhad Joshi tells 'Dharmadhikari' Heggade

Vijayendra urged the government to hand over the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the 'conspiracy' against Dharmasthala.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 16:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 16:46 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us