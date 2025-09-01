<p>Dharmasthala: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday assured Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade that the “Modi government is there” with him in fighting against “conspiracy” amid allegations of ‘mass burials’ at the temple town.</p><p>“I will tell the Khawand (Heggade) that no matter what anyone may say, you have Annappa’s blessings, Manjunatha’s grace, support of all these devotees, and along with this, Modi’s government is there,” Joshi said during the "Dharmasthala Chalo" rally organised by the saffron party.</p><p>BJP workers from many districts flocked to the venue and shouted slogans, such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Har Har Mahadev,” “Down with those who conspired against Dharmasthala,” “Naavella Hindu, Naavella ondu” and so on.</p><p>Joshi alleged that there was a “huge conspiracy” to “divide” the Hindu society. “Since 30-40 years, despite all efforts, BJP couldn't be repressed in this region. As a result, there’s an evil design to suppress Hindutva by questioning temples, places of worship and the conduct of religious leaders. Ever since the country’s partition, Congress has been in favour of one section.”</p>.Karnataka: Farm ponds increase cultivable area, double farmers’ income.<p>“Congress has always been conspiring against the majority. A part of that conspiracy is what is happening in Dharmasthala. Their theory is vote bank. In democracy, they say – for the people, by the people, to the people (by the people, of the people, for the people). Theirs (Congress’) is for the vote bank, to the vote bank, by the vote bank.”</p><p>Claiming that the complainant witness/ ‘masked man’ was a “friend” of the Congress, Joshi said the Hindu society should unite against such “conspiracies.”</p><p>BJP State President BY Vijayendra claimed that the programme “wasn't political,” adding that only “self-respecting Hindu” volunteers had attended the programme.</p><p>He urged the government to hand over the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the “conspiracy” against Dharmasthala.</p><p>However, Vijayendra noted that the family of Sowjanya - a teenager who was allegedly raped and killed in 2012 - should get justice and urged the state government to order a reinvestigation into it.</p><p>MLC Prathap Simha Nayak read out a letter by Veerendra Heggade, where he thanked the gathering for standing behind Dharmasthala.</p><p><strong>BJP leaders meet Heggade</strong></p><p>Earlier in the day, BJP State President BY Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka and others met Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade and took his “blessings".</p>