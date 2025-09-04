<p>Mangaluru: On Wednesday, Dharmasthala residents filed a complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) against Supreme Court advocate K V Dhananjay and his team including Manjunath, Divin, Ojaswi Gowda and Sachin Deshpande.</p><p>After submitting the complaint, Rajendra Ajri, who leads the group of residents, told reporters that complainant-witness had revealed that all documents pertaining to alleged mass burial case had been handed over to the said advocate. </p>.Dharmasthala case: Complainant-witness under SIT custody till September 6.<p>"With complainant witness being arrested for providing false information, action should be initiated against Dhananjay and his team of advocates who are in possession of more such fake documents," Ajri said. </p><p>SIT members received the complaint and issued an acknowledgement of taking suitable action.</p>