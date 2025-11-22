Menu
37 Maoists surrender in Telangana

They have not only surrendered but also handed over eight firearms, including one AK-47 rifle, two SLRS, four .303 rifles and one G3 rifle along with 343 live ammunitions of various calibres.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 12:11 IST
India NewsMaoistTelangana News

