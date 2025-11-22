<p>Hyderabad: Around 37 underground cadres of CPI (Maoist) including three State Committee Members (SCM) Koyyada Sambaiah alias Azad, Appasi Narayana alias Ramesh of Telangana State Committee and Muchaki Somada alias Erra of Dandakaranya state zonal committee joined the mainstream before the Telangana DGP on Saturday. </p>.<p>They have not only surrendered but also handed over eight firearms, including one AK-47 rifle, two SLRS, four .303 rifles and one G3 rifle along with 343 live ammunitions of various calibres.</p>.51 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.<p>Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said that the CPI (Maoist) is facing a significant decline in organisational strength and operational capabilities. Over the recent years, the outfit has been under sustained pressure from security forces, resulting in the disruption of key networks, reduced mobility, and shrinking support bases. Ideological divergences have emerged within the organisation, creating dissatisfaction among cadres regarding the relevance and direction of the movement. </p><p>The gap between the leadership's theoretical positions and the harsh ground realities has led to disillusionment, especially among senior members who have spent decades underground.</p><p>The situation has been further aggravated by internal rifts within the leadership and various formations of the CPI (Maoist), leading to factional disputes, mistrust, and lack of strategic clarity, said the DGP.</p><p>“These conflicts have weakened organisational cohesion, affected operational decisions, and contributed to increasing frustration among cadres at different levels. Collectively, these factors have compelled many key functionaries to reconsider their involvement in the movement and opt for surrender, seeking a peaceful and dignified life through rehabilitation and reintegration,” said a senior police official.</p><p>Inspired by the holistic and comprehensive strategy of the Telangana Police towards underground cadres of the CPI (Maoist), a total of 465 UG cadres including two Central Committee Members (CCMs), 11 State Committee Members (SCMs), two Divisional Committee Secretaries (DVCS), 11 Divisional Committee Members (DVCMs/CyPCMs), and 44 Area Committee Members (ACMs/PPCMs) chose to renounce armed struggle and embrace a peaceful life with their families, have surrendered before the Telangana Police in 2025 alone.</p><p>The total reward amount of one Crore forty one Lakh five Thousand (1,41,05,000) rupees has now been handed over to the 37 cadres surrendered individually through demand drafts/cheques. In addition, they will receive further benefits in accordance with the Telangana Government's rehabilitation policy for surrendered cadres.</p>