<p>Guwahati: The significance of a well prepared pitch for a high quality Test match cannot be overstated. When a surface overwhelmingly favours either batting or bowling, the contest loses its balance and the spectacle turns into a farce. That is exactly what transpired in Kolkata a few days ago between India and South Africa, followed by a similar situation in Perth over the last two days between Australia and England. Together, those two Tests failed to last even five full days of play. </p><p>In sharp contrast, Guwahati, the venue for the second Test, produced a refreshing change with a pitch that allowed every practitioner to make an impact. There were runs available for batters who showed determination and application. Fast bowlers, who remained disciplined and patient, could earn rewards. Spinners were equally in the game if they were willing to exploit the noticeable turn and bounce from the first morning. All three sets of players played their part to produce an attritional yet engrossing opening day of Test cricket on Saturday.</p><p>After South Africa decided to bat first -- India’s poor luck with the coin continued as Pant became the latest captain to lose the toss -- and enjoyed the better of exchanges in the first two sessions (82/1 and 74/1) through steady, percentage cricket rather than aggressive domination, India stormed back into the contest with four wickets in the final session to finish the day with their noses slightly in front.</p><p>India were eyeing ascendency after extracting three wickets and reducing South Africa to 201/5 in the day's final phase of play, but a stand of 45 runs between Tony de Zorzi (28) and Senuran Muthusamy (25 n.o.) appeared to tilt the balance in favour of the tourists. Mohammed Siraj, however, wrested back the initiative with the new ball. Having bowled without much luck, the pacer persuaded de Zorzi to nick a teaser to Pant and leave the Proteas at not-so-comfortable 246/6 at stumps. </p><p>It was also a test of character for the South African batters who couldn't stay focused when stifled for runs. Ryan Rickelton (35 off 82), skipper Temba Bavuma (41 off 92 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (49 off 112) all got starts but got out to avoidable shots undoing all the hard work. Indian bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah (1/38) and Kuldeep Ydav (3/48), stood out for their resourcefulness. </p><p>South Africa made one change to their line up with left arm spinner Muthusamy coming in for pacer Corbin Bosch while India made two changes, bringing in Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Reddy in place of Shubman Gill and Axar Patel.</p><p>On a pitch with true bounce, Bumrah and Siraj bowled probing lines at the start and asked plenty of questions of the openers. During the initial hour, Aiden Markram and Rickelton found scoring difficult against probing pace while India created their first real opportunity in the seventh over when Bumrah drew a thick edge from Markram with a fuller ball that moved away. However, KL Rahul dropped a straightforward catch after Markram had taken 17 balls to get off the mark with a boundary.</p><p>Despite a few anxious moments, both the openers gradually settled and runs began to come more freely. There was noticeable swing and encouraging seam movement, which suggested early relevance for spin as well. Spinners found turn and bounce, yet the breakthrough continued to evade India. Just when South Africa looked likely to reach tea without losing a wicket, Bumrah struck. Returning for the final over before the interval, he produced a delivery that cut through Markram’s defence, the rattled stumps providing both joy and relief for the Indian camp. </p><p>India gained another wicket immediately after tea, this time through Kuldeep who sent back Rickelton. After almost an entire first session without success, India suddenly had both openers dismissed in the space of three deliveries spread across the two intervals. And it was that kind of day where fortunes kept swinging before settling on India's side. For the moment that is. </p><p><strong>SCORE BOARD</strong></p><p>India (I Innings):</p><p>Markram b Bumrah 38</p><p>(81b, 5x4)</p><p>Rickelton c Pant b Kuldeep 35</p><p>(82b, 5x4)</p><p>Stubbs c Rahul b Kuldeep 49</p><p>(112b, 4x4, 2x6)</p><p>Bavuma c Jaiswal b Jadeja 41</p><p>(92b, 5x4)</p><p>De Zorzi c Pant b Siraj 28</p><p>(59b, 3x4, 1x6)</p><p>Mulder c Jaiswal b Kuldeep 13</p><p>(18b, 2x4)</p><p>Muthusamy (batting) 25</p><p>(45b, 4x4)</p><p>Verreynne (batting) 1</p><p>(4b)</p><p>Extras (B-8, LB-7, NB-2) 17</p><p>Total (for 8 wkts, 81.5 overs) 247</p><p>Fall of wickets: 1-82 (Markram), 2-82 (Rickelton), 3-166 (Bavuma), 4-187 (Stubbs), 5-201 (Mulder), 6-246 (de Zorzi), </p><p>Bowling: Bumrah 17-6-38-1 (nb-1), Siraj 17.5-3-59-1, Nitish 4-0-21-0, Washington 14-3-36-0, Kuldeep 17-3-48-3, Jadeja 12-1-30-1 (nb-1). </p>