Didn’t take Modi’s help when son passed away abroad, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday denied that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had helped him when his son passed away abroad, reports DHNS from Gokak (Belgavi dist).
“I did not contact them,” the chief minister said during an interaction with reporters in the town.
Siddaramaiah said, “After my son passed away abroad, we brought back his remains and conducted the last rites. The need to contact Modi or anybody else did not arise”.
He was replying to a question on the statement by JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy that Siddaramaiah had forgotten the help by Modi when his son passed away abroad and did not show minimum courtesy towards the prime minister. Siddaramaiah said Kumaraswamy was lying in this regard.
“The government has formed an SIT to go into the sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. Action will be taken based on its report,” the CM said.
FIR against Bommai for poll code violation
The Haveri town police have registered an FIR against former chief minister and Lok Sabha election candidate Basavaraj Bommai in connection with the violation of the model code of conduct, reports DHNS from Haveri.
Bommai is accused of holding a campaign meeting at an educational institution in Haveri, without obtaining prior permission on April 27, and sharing a photograph of the same on Facebook.
(Published 01 May 2024, 00:29 IST)