D K Shivakumar for reviving NICE’s Mysuru expressway plan, takes on Deve Gowda

Taking a dig at former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar sprung a surprise on Tuesday by saying he is in favour of the controversial Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE) road between Bengaluru and Mysuru. He termed the newly-inaugurated expressway as 'badly-designed', saying motorists do not even have access to restrooms along the road.