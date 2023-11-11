Draft EV policy looks to generate 1 lakh jobs over 5 years

Bengaluru: The state government on Friday unveiled a revised draft EV policy which aims to attract Rs 50,000 crore in investments and create one lakh jobs in the e-mobility sector over the next five years.
This came during a roundtable discussion on the revised E-mobility policy with representatives of various vehicle manufacturing and motor companies at the Vidhana Soudha in the city on Friday.
M B Patil, minister for large and medium industries and infrastructure development, said that the government would develop model EV cities in Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Mysuru to promote EV adoption.
The government is also in talks with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to set up EV charging stations on both sides of the road at ten major toll booths along the Bengaluru-Pune national highway, he added.
Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Department of Commerce and Industries, Government of Karnataka, said that the government has identified Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapur and Chikkamalligewad in Dharwad as potential locations to create large EV clusters. The land in both locations has been acquired and is available for investors, she said.
These clusters would have ready-to-occupy land parcels, plug and play incubation facilities, testing labs, and homologation facilities, among other services.
The proposed draft has also increased the capital subsidy to 30% from the existing 15% for private operators to set up EV testing-cum-certification facilities. The increased coverage will provide incentives to include cell components, battery recycling facilities and testing infrastructure.
The government has also offered 25 to 30% capital subsidy for micro enterprises and 20 to 25% subsidy for small enterprises.
The draft proposes a rental subsidy to include reimbursement of 30% of rent - or a maximum of Rs 5 per square feet per month - for three years, on rental properties above 10,000 square feet.
The Industrial Training Institute (ITI) will play a key role to reduce skill development costs by 40% and bring down training tenure by two to four months, the draft said.
“This proposed policy aims to transform Karnataka into a pioneering force in the field of electric mobility, embracing sustainable practices and equitable growth while fostering innovation and creating a robust ecosystem for EVs throughout the State,” Patil said.