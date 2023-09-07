Dream of mini airport gets life in Chikkamagaluru

Still, a lot of time is required to prepare the estimation list, release of grants and land acquisition. Later, a Feasibility Report and a Detailed Project Report will be prepared by KSIIDC. After these processes are carried out, the construction of the mini airport might take several years. If the airplanes land in Chikkamagaluru, the tourism will get a boost, the local people say.

Heliport proposed

A proposal to construct a heliport is also before the government and the preparation of Feasibility Report and Detailed Project Report (DPR) is in progress.

The KSIIDC has appointed the organisation Ms. Pawan Hans Private Ltd to prepare the DPR. The KSIIDC has decided to construct the heliport in the same place reserved for the mini airport.

Three helipads will be constructed in the heliport, for the landing of the helicopters. According to the officials, the air ambulance facility will be provided at the heliport.