ED arrests former MD over scam in Valmiki corporation

According to the ED source, both suspects played a "crucial" role in funds misappropriation by opening numerous bank accounts to transfer the stolen money.



"A preliminary probe has revealed that these two played a major role in siphoning off the corporation's funds. The misappropriated money was sent to multiple bank accounts, opened by these two suspects,” the source told DH.



The source added that all these accounts were opened in Hyderabad without proper Know Your Customer (KYC) verification.



The ED's FIR lists Satyanarayana as accused number three and JG Padmanabha as accused number four.



Earlier, the ED arrested former state minister B Nagendra in connection with the scam after raiding over 20 places in Bengaluru and Raichur.



According to the ED, the misappropriated funds were used to purchase a significant quantity of liquor just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



