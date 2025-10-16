<p>Bengaluru: Not to be outdone by private schools, government schools across the state are leaving no stone unturned to ensure an uptick in student enrolment for the 2026-27 academic year</p>.<p>To that end, starting next month, the Department of School Education and Literacy will launch the ‘Admission Awareness Campaign’ aimed at attracting more students to government schools.</p>.Trump asks Supreme Court to let him dismantle Education Department.<p>Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday said that government officials, cutting across departments, along with teachers and elected representatives, would be roped in for the campaign.</p>.<p>Enumerating the many merits of government schools, the minister said, “We have the best teachers, and infrastructure is excellent at Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), where students can study up to pre-university on the same campus.”</p>.<p>Madhu said that 800 government schools across the state would soon be designated KPS institutions.</p>.<p>“We are spending Rs 4 crore on upgrading these schools to attract more students. We want 1,200 students admitted to each KPS. We also want to increase the intake for pre-primary and class one from the current range of 30-40 to somewhere between 50 and 60,” said Madhu, adding that arts and music would be taught at each KPS, which would also be equipped with libraries. </p>.<p>At KPS, education is offered in both Kannada- and English-medium till class five, after which students have the option to choose the medium of instruction.</p>.<p>“Computer science is taught to students right from class one at KPS. Also, we offer free transportation for students,” said Madhu.</p>.<p>In a first, the government is constituting a governing council headed by the local legislator to monitor the <br>KPS institution in their respective jurisdiction, the minister said.</p>.<p><strong>Moral science education</strong></p>.<p>Moral science lessons will be an integral part of the curriculum from the current academic year, announced Madhu Bangarappa. However, the lessons would be offered using digital content this year given that nearly half the academic year is over, he added.</p>.<p>“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will unveil the content for moral science lessons on November 1, and it will be made available to the public as well, so they can share their opinions on the lessons,” said the minister, adding that moral science classes would either be held weekly or fortnightly starting next year.</p>.<p>Empathy and compassion, honesty and integrity, sustainable living and ecological awareness, civic responsibilities, diversity, equity and inclusion, will be among the topics covered in the lessons.</p>