Electoral bonds are not restricted BJP alone, says Bhagwanth Khuba

<p>Mangaluru: Former union minister Bhagwanth Khuba said every political party has the right to collect donations from the public.</p><p>“It was not just the BJP, but Congress as well as the CPI(M) too have collected donations through the electoral bonds. Will they too resign from their positions?” he asked while referring to the FIR against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. </p>.Charges against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Bengaluru police may move court seeking CID probe.<p>“Electoral bonds are not restricted to the BJP alone. Chief minister Siddaramaiah is comparing a horse with the donkey,” Khuba said.</p><p>Khuba demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister in the MUDA scam and said “Ten days ago, Siddaramaiah had claimed that there was not a single black mark in his 40 year political career. After the court ordered an investigation into the MUDA scam, the Congress leaders have started issuing irrelevant statements.”</p>.MUDA case: RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna files complaint with ED against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.<p>Coming down heavily on Minister Zameer Ahmmed’s statement on court order, he said “the Congress has no respect for the courts or the judges.</p><p>In 2012-13, Siddaramaiah himself had marched to Ballari demanding the resignation. It seems he does not remember it now. He should resign as per the wishes of people of Karnataka. Where is Siddaramaiah's socialism now?” he asked.</p><p>“After coming to power, the Congress government is protecting criminals. They are distributing money meant for Dalits and backward classes to minorities. Siddaramaiah must take moral responsibility and immediately resign and cooperate with an impartial investigation in the Muda scam,” he demanded.</p><p>To a query on factions within BJP , Khuba said “it is a media creation. Disagreements naturally occur in a family. The BJP has grown into a largest party across the nation. When there are discussions on various issues, disagreements arise. Some leaders express their personal opinions which can not be termed as factions in the party. We are all united, and leaders have already stated that we are not divided. None will leave the BJP to float a new political party,” he said.</p>