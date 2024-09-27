Elephant carcass found in Karnataka's Bhadra sanctuary

A carcass of an elephant has been found in the Lakkavalli limits of Bhadra sanctuary.
The elephant’s skull and spine were spotted by local fishermen, in the backwaters of Bhadra river and the forest department was informed.
Wildlife activists have suspected foul play as a hole is seen in the skull of the elephant. “The pachyderm might have been shot”, they said.
The pictures of the carcass made rounds on social media on Thursday.
Responding on the same, Bhadra wildlife division DCF Yashpal Ksheerasagara said that based on an inspection by the team of officials and veterinarians, it has been suspected that the elephant might have died due to drowning.
An autopsy has been carried out, and samples have also been sent to a laboratory in Chennai for a detailed investigation, he added.
Published 26 September 2024, 19:01 IST