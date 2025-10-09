<p>Kolar: Ineligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) card holders will be weeded out during the ongoing verification drive, and eligible beneficiaries, some of whom have been waiting for as long as two-and-a-half years will be given BPL cards, said Karnataka Minister for Food and Civil Supplies in KGF on Wednesday. </p>.<p>Queried about reports of a Cabinet reshuffle in the state, KH Muniyappa said, “That is a subject on which the Congress high command will take a decision.”</p>.<p>Condemning the incident wherein a lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, Muniyappa said, “Despite being a lawyer, he has conducted himself in an uncivilised manner. Such acts by those enacting laws, enforcing laws and those tasked with providing justice to the people are to be condemned. All the lawyers and judges have been unanimous in condemning the incident.”</p>.<p>Appealing to the public to participate in the Social and Educational Survey – caste census – Muniyappa said, “The survey has been ordered to uplift those communities that are lagging on social, economic and educational indices. The survey has now been extended till October 18, and I urge people to participate in the exercise.”</p>