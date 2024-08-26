Encroachments: Officials scramble for data as deadline expires

Bengaluru: Nearly three weeks after Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre sought details of encroachments in Western Ghats and other ghat areas of the state, officials in the department are scrambling to get information.
Senior officers have written multiple letters to circle officers for information.
On August 6, Khandre wrote to additional chief secretary of the department N Manjunath Prasad, setting a 10-day deadline to provide details of illegal resorts, homestays, layouts and farms in the ghats of the state.
On August 23, the additional principal chief conservator of forests (land records) wrote a third letter to the chief conservator of forests, seeking details of the same.
The letter pointed to two letters written by the land records section on August 13 and 21, besides attaching the minister’s direction.
“It is reiterated that a factual report be submitted immediately,” the letter said.
