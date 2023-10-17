Karnataka Energy dept focusing on harnessing solar energy

The Energy department is focusing on harvesting solar energy to the hilt in the wake of power crisis in the state. The department has expedited the solarisation of irrigation pump sets (IP sets).
Energy Minister K J George, who chaired a review meeting with senior officials from the escoms on Monday, said that the solarisation of IP sets is the way ahead to meet the demand of the farmers.
“Effective implementation of KUSUM-B and KUSUM-C projects for solarisation of IP sets is the best way to meet the power demands of the farmers. For this purpose, solar parks will be set up close to every substation in the state. We have already identified 400 such substations and called tenders to set up solar parks at 230 of them,” he said.
He added that the government has also increased the subsidy provided under the KUSUM-B scheme.
“Earlier, a 30 per cent subsidy was provided by the state and another 30 per cent came from the Centre. Now, we have increased the state’s subsidy to 50 per cent,” he said.
“The government will also expand the Pavagada solar park to increase the capacity by at least 2,000 MW, he added.
“Nearly 10,000 acres will be added to the Pavagada solar park. We are also working to expand the solar power generation in Gadag and Kalaburagi,” George said.
Following the instruction by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the escoms have started chalking out feeder-wise power supply timings to ensure every farmer gets at least five hours of uninterrupted power supply, George said.