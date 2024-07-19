Energy minister K J George reviews flood situation in Chikkamagaluru through video conference

Chikkamagaluru: District in-charge minister K J George directed the district administration to provide necessary assistance to the flood-affected people in the district.
Chairing a video conference, the minister stressed on expediting the relief operations.
Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagraj C N, Superintendent of Police Vikram Amte and Zilla Panchayat CEO Keerthana H S took part in the meeting.
Taking a note of the rising dengue cases in the district, the minister felt a need for measures to control dengue, in war footing. "Enhanced Vector control measures, public awareness campaigns, collaboration with health Authorities and review and monitoring, should be held," he said.
