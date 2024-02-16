English medium alongside Kannada in govt schools to retain kids

Bengaluru: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday told the Assembly that the government intended to offer English and Kannada mediums at state-run schools in order to retain student strength.
Madhu was replying to Thirthahalli BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra who said government schools were being closed because parents want English education for their kids.
“As the government, our responsibility is Kannada. But the demand for English medium of instruction is high. Parents themselves want English,” Madhu said.
“When we studied why kids were leaving government schools, the main reason was lack of English education and lack of infrastructure. The solution is to offer both mediums in government schools so that parents can choose,” Madhu said. “Our intent is to provide both mediums.”
Public schools
English as the medium of instruction is being offered in 276 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), which are being positioned as premium state-run institutions.
“Our target is to have one Karnataka Public School for every two gram panchayats. Parents are willing to pay for English education, and the same can happen in government schools with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding,” Madhu said.
In the next three years, the government wants to open 500 more Karnataka Public Schools.
“It can’t be done overnight because it requires creating infrastructure and teachers who can teach in English,” Madhu said.
Bringing kids back
Madhu said his department wants to bring back kids who have left government schools.
“We want to create a system in which both the mediums of instruction are run on the same school premises,” the minister said.
“But then, if the number of Kannada-medium students becomes less, it’ll send out a different message. Also, in several schools, there are only five students. We need to handle that carefully,” he added.
Jnanendra said 5-10 government schools get shut every year in the Malnad area due to lack of students.
“That’s because parents, even if they can’t afford it, are sending their children to private schools in the cities,” the former minister said.
Setting an example
Weighing in on the issue, Speaker U T Khader cited an example of a school in his Mangalore constituency that was on the verge of closure with just 40 students.
“While I wanted the school closed, a club named Today’s Foundation came forward to offer English education. I ensured infrastructure. There are 800 students now,” he said.
“So, if someone wants to start English education by footing the costs, it should be allowed by the government,” the Speaker said.