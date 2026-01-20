Eshwar Khandre unanimously elected as Veerashaiva Mahasabha president

<p>Bengaluru: Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre was unanimously elected as the President of the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha on Tuesday. He replaces veteran Congressman Shamanur <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-congress-leader-shamanuru-shivashankarappa-dies-at-95-3830848">Shivashankarappa, who passed away</a> on December 14.</p><p>Noting that 30% Lingayats were “extremely backward,” Khandre said he would endeavour to provide justice to all. </p><p>Stating that Lingayat and Veerashaiva were not different, the newly elected Veerashaiva Mahasabha president said he would endeavour to unite the sub-sects amongst Lingayats. </p>.Veerashaiva Mahasabha gears up for its own caste survey .<p>He explained that a girls’ hostel would be developed in Bengaluru, adding that the foundation stone-laying ceremony would be held by coming March and finishing the project in one-and-a-half years. </p><p>Khandre also pointed out that Veerashaiva Lingayat Bhavans would be built in district centres where they are not there, adding that coaching for Union Public Service Examinations (UPSC) would be given there for aspirants. </p><p>Khandre’s father Bheemanna Khandre, who passed away recently, had also served as the president of the Mahasabha. Alongside the Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha, the Mahasabha had vociferously opposed the social and educational survey (caste census) conducted by the Kantharaj Commission in 2015 by dubbing it “unscientific.”</p>