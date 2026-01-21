Menu
Core sector growth rises to 4-month high in December

Coal production rose by 3.6% in December, although its cumulative output for April-December remained 0.7% lower when compared with the last year.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 20:45 IST
Published 20 January 2026, 20:45 IST
