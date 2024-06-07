Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | EVM strongroom opened before schedule, alleges Chamarajanagar NDA candidate

Chamarajanagar: NDA candidate from Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha (reserved) constituency S Balaraju has alleged that the strongroom with electronic voting machines (EVM) was opened before the scheduled time on the counting day.
Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Balaraju said that the strongroom was opened even before the scheduled time of 8 am.
“A few days ago, we received an anonymous call informing that the CCTV camera screen at the strongroom was down for two days. After inspecting the spot, we found that it was true. We immediately lodged a complaint with the Election Commission. The CCTV camera was set right later. We had asked for CCTV footage, but it has not been given till today. This has raised doubts,” he said.
The strongroom door was to be opened at 8 am on the counting day. But it was opened at 7.30 am in our absence, the defeated candidate alleged. Congress candidate Sunil Bose won the segment by a margin of more than 1.8 lakh votes against Balaraju.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 06 June 2024, 23:12 IST