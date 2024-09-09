Ex-MUDA chairman got 848 sites allotted in a day: T S Srivatsa

Mysuru: MLA T S Srivatsa has alleged that MUDA ex-chairman H V Rajeev got 848 sites allotted on a single day, when he was the chairman of Jnanaganga Housing Society.
He was speaking to media persons in the city on Sunday. “Rajeev had done it without obtaining No Objection Certificates (NoC) from local administration.
The then MUDA commissioner had reported about it to the government in 2022 itself. So, in order to cover up his irregularities and protect himself, he joined Congress during Lok Sabha polls after the party came to power in the state,” Srivatsa claimed.
Published 09 September 2024, 00:15 IST