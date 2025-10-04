Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mysuru diocese to welcome new Bishop Francis Serrao on October 7

Francis Serrao, Bishop of Shivamogga, was named the new Bishop of the Mysuru Diocese by Pope Leo XIV on August 15, which was also Serrao’s 66th birthday.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 10:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 10:36 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us