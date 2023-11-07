Exam malpractice kingpin escapes from Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi, dhns: PSI recruitment scam kingpin R D Patil, who is also prime accused in exam malpractice conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), escaped from a residential complex here on Monday.
He has been accused of helping the exam candidates to write the answers by using Bluetooth device. The police officials rushed to the residential layout in Jewargi road here after getting the clues about Patil hiding inside a house.
He escaped from the venue by jumping the gate and its video is captured in the CCTV camera installed at the layout. He is accused of brokering a deal to help the exam candidates by providing answers through the Bluetooth device at several exam centres held in Kalaburagi and Yadgir.
He has been absconding ever since the case has come to fore on October 28. His shoe fell on the ground while he tried to escape by climbing the gate behind the residential complex. Meanwhile, he asked the woman standing beside the wall to give his shoe. But she kept busy sweeping the ground without responding to him.
Later, he fled from the venue after another woman visited the place. The incident happened at 1 pm on Monday. Reacting to the incident, the District In-charge Minister Priyank Kharge said that the police officials have launched the search operation to nab R D Patil and around 20 persons have been arrested in connection with KEA exam malpractice.
He also said that strict action will be taken against the police officials if they are found negligent or intentionally trying to prevent his arrest despite having clues of his whereabouts. He also asserted that the home minister will take decision on conducting a CID probe into the exam malpractice case after studying the preliminary investigation report of the police officials.