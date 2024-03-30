Exempt teachers on exam, valuation duty from poll work: KSEAB

To avoid delay in the announcement of II PU and SSLC first examination results, the department of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has written to district electoral officers to exempt teachers deputed on exam and evaluation duty from the Lok Sabha election work.
The principal secretary of the department of school education and literacy has written to the deputy commissioners, who are also the district electoral officers, requesting for exemption.
In the letter, the principal secretary mentioned that considering the interest of students, teachers deputed on exam and evaluation duty should not be assigned election work.
“As we need to complete the evaluation process and declare results in time and also considering the interest of students, we request not to utilise teachers deputed on examination and evaluation work for Lok Sabha election work. Their services can be utilised soon after the completion of the evaluation work,” reads the letter.
As explained by officials of KSEAB, the plan is to announce II PU results by April 10 and evaluation for minor subjects has already
started.
“As of now, we are on track. Second evaluation camp begins on Thursday for major subjects and we will get to know about the shortage of evaluators by Thursday evening,” officials said.
N Manjushree, chairperson of KSEAB, said, “We have requested all DCs to exempt teachers deputed on evaluation and examination work. They have also given back most of the teachers, except a few very important staff who were needed for election work. We hope that the evaluation will be completed on time without hurdles and II PU results will be announced by
April 10.”
The data available from the Board shows that about 60,000 teachers have registered for II PU evaluation.
(Published 30 March 2024, 01:20 IST)